Gator park among Colorado’s most unusual tourist attractions

By JASON BLEVINS

The Colorado Sun

MOSCA, Colo. (AP) — A reptile park in southern Colorado is among the oddest on the state’s trophy shelf of tourist draws. The Colorado Sun reports 270 alligators are spread across 80 acres at the Colorado Gators Reptile Park, plus two Nile crocodiles and a couple of spectacled caimans. About 40,000 visitors a year are lured to the park, one of the nation’s only alligator refuges outside of the South and Texas. The property started out as a fish farm in the late 1970s, and gators were brought in to dispose of the carcasses of filleted fish. The gators started attracting visitors, and the owner soon moved away from selling fish.