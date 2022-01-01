Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing

By BRITTANY PETERSON and EUGENE GARCIA

Associated Press

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. Three people are missing following the inferno that broke out Thursday. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Saturday authorities were pursuing a number of tips and had executed a search warrant at “one particular location.” He declined to give details. The wind-whipped wildfire blackened entire neighborhoods in the area between Denver and Boulder. The blaze, which burned at least 9.4 square miles (24 square kilometers), was no longer considered an immediate threat — especially after an overnight dumping of snow