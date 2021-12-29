Ex-Dominion exec sues Tulsa businessman over election claims

A former Dominion Voting Systems executive has sued Tulsa businessman and talk show host Clay Clark. The lawsuit was filed last week in federal court in Colorado by Eric Coomer, former director of product strategy and security for Dominion. The Tulsa World reports the lawsuit accuses Clark of defamation, civil conspiracy and intentional distress for his unfounded claims about the 2020 presidential election being rigged. Clark describes the lawsuit as an “unconstitutional tyrannical action” against him. Coomer has sued numerous purveyors of largely debunked conspiracies about the 2020 election, including former President Donald Trump’s campaign, two of its lawyers and some conservative media figures and outlets.