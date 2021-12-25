Officials weary as Mesa election breach probe continues

By BENTE BIRKELAND

Colorado Public Radio

DENVER (AP) — Mesa County has been in the national spotlight since last summer when security information from the county’s voting machines was leaked to a right wing website. Colorado Public Radio reports the fallout is still ongoing. It’s complicating life for elected officials on the Western Slope and raising the question of who will oversee next year’s election. Investigators say Mesa’s Clerk and Recorder, Republican Tina Peters, let an unauthorized person access the voting machines and be present for a secure software system update. A court banned Peters from overseeing the recent November elections, but it’s unclear if she will be allowed to oversee the upcoming midterm elections.