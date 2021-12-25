Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend sentenced to life

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison. Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan Robertson in May 2019 after he learned that his ex-girlfriend was dating him. That’s according to Arapahoe County court records. KUSA-TV reports that McCaughin broke into his former girlfriend’s house and told her, “If I ever see (Robertson) again, I will kill you and him.” Police say McCaughin and Robertson encountered each other in Aurora. They exchanged words and McCaughin pulled out a gun and began shooting at Robertson. He was shot twice and died from his injuries.