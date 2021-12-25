Backcountry skier killed in avalanche near Cameron Pass

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Christmas Eve near Cameron Pass. It was the first avalanche death recorded in Colorado this season. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the accident occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on a slope below tree line on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak. The avalanche was 250-feet (76 meters) wide. Officials say the victim’s partner located him with a transceiver and probe pole and pulled him out but he didn’t survive. Search and rescue personnel recovered the victim’s body after dark. State avalanche forecasters planned to visit the avalanche site on Saturday.