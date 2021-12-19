Olympic speed queen Lindh turns coach for Whitefish ski team

By MAGGIE DRESSER

Flathead Beacon

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — Downhill skiing champion Hilary Lindh had a pre-race mantra: Forward, fast and strong. It helped keep distractions at bay as she prepared for each race, during a career that included three Olympics and a silver medal at the 1992 games in Albertville, France. After retiring from racing and moving to Whitefish, Montana in 2016, Lindh has taken the helm at the Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation as head coach of the team, which her daughter is on. She wants to teach families new to Montana about ski racing and work to retain athletes as they get older.