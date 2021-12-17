Gu takes halfpipe crown at Dew Tour, 2nd in slopestyle

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Eileen Gu completed a long day at the Dew Tour by winning the ski halfpipe event and finishing second in slopestyle in Colorado. Her performance only reinforces the notion she’s the one to beat at the Winter Games in Beijing. Gu is a freeskier who was born in San Francisco but will compete for her mother’s home country of China in less than two months. She will try to win three gold medals in Beijing. She will be among the favorites in big air, slopestyle and halfpipe. The 18-year-old kicked off her big day by winning the halfpipe.