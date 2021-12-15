Edwards scores 38 points, T-wolves beat Nuggets 124-107

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards made 10 3-pointers and scored 38 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a 12-game losing streak to Denver, beating the Nuggets 124-107. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and D’Angelo Russell added 16 for the Timberwolves, who shot 23 for 48 from beyond the arc, including 16 in the first half. Denver’s Nikola Jokic has 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season and the 63rd of his career.