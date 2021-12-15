Colorado Rockies, plains pummeled by powerful wind storm

DENVER (AP) — High winds whipping across the Colorado Rockies have knocked out power, closed roads and highways and forced the cancellation or delay of hundreds of flights. The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph along Colorado’s Front Range throughout Wednesday and gusts of up to 100 mph in the foothills. Xcel Energy reported hundreds of outages in the Denver and Boulder area, where more than 50,000 people were without power. Nearly 500 flights were delayed at Denver International Airport, and more than 130 were canceled. Meanwhile, blowing dust caused zero visibility at times on the eastern plains.