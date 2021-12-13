Trucker gets 110 years in prison for fatal Colorado pileup

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A truck driver convicted of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver has been sentenced to 110 years in prison. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October of vehicular homicide and other charges and was sentenced Monday for the April 2019 crash. He testified that the brakes on his semitrailer failed before he plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck. Prosecutors argued he could have used one of several runaway truck ramps.