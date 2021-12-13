Jokic just misses triple-double, Nuggets top Wizards 113-107

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets built a huge lead before holding off the Washington Wizards 113-107 in coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s return to the Mile High City. Jokic tied his season high for rebounds but missed out on his sixth triple-double when he was ejected midway through the fourth quarter. Monte Morris added 22 points for Denver. Bradley Beal had 19 points and 10 assists, and Davis Bertans scored 21 off the bench for the Wizards. Unseld was an assistant on Nuggets coach Michael Malone’s staff from 2015-21 and was making his first trip back since taking the job in Washington last summer.