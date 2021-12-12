Veteran reunited with bracelet stolen during World War II

By STINA SIEG

Colorado Public Radio

DENVER (AP) — A veteran whose engraved bracelet was stolen during World War II has been reunited with the keepsake after 76 years. Colorado Public Radio reports Joe Esquibel of Grand Junction had a silver bracelet engraved with his signature before he was sent to war. On the other side, he used a nail to scratch the first name of his sweetheart and future wife, Lydia. The bracelet went missing in 1945 when Esquibel was in what was then known as Czechoslovakia. In October, a man walking in the Czech woods with a metal detector found the bracelet. He used Facebook to help link the bracelet to Esquibel.