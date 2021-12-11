Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
Published 8:10 AM

Colorado COVID exposure app getting a lot of use amid surge

KRDO

By JENNIFER BROWN
The Colorado Sun

DENVER (AP) — A system upgrade and a new wave of cases has made for a busy few weeks for Colorado’s opt-in COVID-19 exposure notification system. The Colorado Sun reports that over two weeks in mid-November, almost 5,000 people shared their COVID-19 positive status in the notification system and about 50,000 people clicked through to read instructions after receiving an exposure alert on their smartphones. In all, Colorado has seen a 31% increase in reporting positive cases via the system since the state enabled an anonymous self-report feature. The system pings the phones of people who were in close contact with someone who is infected and urges them the quarantine immediately.  

AP Colorado

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content