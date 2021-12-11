Colorado COVID exposure app getting a lot of use amid surge

By JENNIFER BROWN

The Colorado Sun

DENVER (AP) — A system upgrade and a new wave of cases has made for a busy few weeks for Colorado’s opt-in COVID-19 exposure notification system. The Colorado Sun reports that over two weeks in mid-November, almost 5,000 people shared their COVID-19 positive status in the notification system and about 50,000 people clicked through to read instructions after receiving an exposure alert on their smartphones. In all, Colorado has seen a 31% increase in reporting positive cases via the system since the state enabled an anonymous self-report feature. The system pings the phones of people who were in close contact with someone who is infected and urges them the quarantine immediately.