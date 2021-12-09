Lawmakers push for modern sprinklers in old buildings

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A bipartisan group of legislators wants to make sure older high-rise residential buildings are outfitted with more sprinklers. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey are leading the effort. The lawmakers said Thursday their proposal would amend tax code to create a new incentive for building owners to install the sprinklers in buildings that were built before fire codes required them.