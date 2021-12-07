2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado. That marks the second death at the resort in about a week. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on the intermediate Hotdog Alley run Tuesday morning. The skier was unconscious and alone and appeared to have crashed at some point earlier in the day. His name has not been released. A 72-year-old skier died in a collision with a snowboarder at Eldora Mountain on Nov. 30.