Colorado man gets 3 years for killing pro bicyclist in crash

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A man who caused a crash that killed a professional cyclist in southwest Colorado has been sentenced to three years in prison. The Durango Herald reports Cordell Schneider was convicted in July of vehicular homicide and was sentenced Friday for the March 2020 crash near Marvel that killed 39-yar-old Benjamin Sonntag. Investigators say Schneider was driving a pickup at about 69 mph in a 35 mph zone on a dirt road when he crashed into Sonntag. Sonntag came to Durango from Germany and won multiple collegiate national championships for the cycling program at Fort Lewis College, where he graduated in 2010.