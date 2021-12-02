Colorado supermarket reopening months after mass shooting

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado supermarket where a gunman had killed 10 people last year will reopen on Jan. 20. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, opened fire in a Kroger-owned Kings Soopers supermarket in March in Boulder, a city nearly 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) northwest of Denver. In September, a Colorado judge ordered a state mental health evaluation of Alissa which found that he had an unspecified mental health condition that limits his ability to talk with others. Prosecutors asked for a second opinion. The results of a second evaluation is set to be discussed during a court hearing Friday.