Retired Ted Ligety finds path to Beijing Olympics as analyst

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Ted Ligety hasn’t given returning to ski racing a moment of consideration. The persistent numbness in his foot deflects any would-be thoughts of that. Still, the two-time Olympic champion will be heading to the Beijing Games as an analyst. The 37-year-old American returns this week to help call World Cup races for NBC. There will also be a celebration in his honor for his all his achievements at Beaver Creek. He earned five of his 25 World Cup races there.