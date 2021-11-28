Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of slalom at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Petra Vlhova built a slim lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in the opening run of the slalom in the first women’s World Cup race in North America for two years. The Slovakian overall champion finished .20 seconds ahead of Shiffrin. The American was passionately cheered on by a home crowd as she chases a record and also tries to protect her unbeaten streak at Killington. Shiffrin has won all four previous World Cup slalom races at Killington. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic. Shiffrin and Vlhova share the lead in the overall World Cup standings on 260 points.