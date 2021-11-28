Colorado school district closes campuses after shootings

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — After recent shootings involving teens in Aurora, the public school system has decided students will have to stay on campus during lunch break for at least the next several weeks. An Aurora Public School spokesperson says all high schools in Aurora will have closed campuses beginning Monday and continuing at least through winter break. The announcement was made Saturday at a vigil held at Nome Park, where six students from Aurora Central High School were shot and injured on Nov. 15. Four days later, three more students were injured in a shooting in the parking lot at Hinkley High School. A total of five arrests have been made.