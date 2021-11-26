GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has apologized for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Boebert said Friday she has reached out to Omar and apologized “to anyone I offended in the Muslim community” with the remarks. According to a video clip posted by a Twitter account called PatriotTakes, Boebert made the remarks at a meeting with constituents this holiday break, using the term ‘jihad squad’ to refer to Omar. She also said Omar wasn’t “wearing a backpack,” an allusion to suicide bombers. Omar says the remarks inflame tensions against Muslim Americans.