Published 11:55 AM

Hollister mourns retired officer’s loss in Colorado shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A California community is mourning with a recently retired police officer whose son and nephew were killed in a shooting in Colorado. Another son of former Hollister, California police Sgt. Ray Celano was also wounded in Saturday’s shooting near a skate park in Colorado Springs. Police say 14-year-old Dominic Celano was found dead and his cousin, 23-year-old Gage Celano, died after being taken to the hospital. Twelve-year-old Dylan Celano was hospitalized. Police in Hollister, near San Jose, say Ray Celano moved to Colorado Springs with his family last month to be closer to relatives.

