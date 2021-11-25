2nd teen arrested in drive-by shooting near Aurora school

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that wounded six students near a school in suburban Denver. Aurora police say the teen was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop. The boy is suspected of being a passenger in one of two cars believed to have been involved in the Nov. 15 shooting in a park across the street from Aurora Central High School. On Monday, police arrested another 15-year-old suspected of driving that car. Police also believe at least two people inside the park were firing back at the vehicles.