Federal agent charged with pulling work gun on bar patron

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Drug Enforcement Administration agent from Colorado is charged with pulling his government-issued handgun on a man at a Bozeman bar while he was intoxicated. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 32-year-old Ryan Donahue of Parker, Colorado, is charged with felony assault with a weapon. Donahue made an initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday, where his bail was set at $150,000. He did not enter a plea. Court records say Donahue and others were leaving a Bozeman bar at 2 a.m. Monday when Donahue reportedly pulled his Glock 17 handgun and put it on or near the man’s neck. Bystanders were able to wrestle the gun away.