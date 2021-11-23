Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
Published 4:53 PM

Federal agent charged with pulling work gun on bar patron

KRDO

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Drug Enforcement Administration agent from Colorado is charged with pulling his government-issued handgun on a man at a Bozeman bar while he was intoxicated. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 32-year-old Ryan Donahue of Parker, Colorado, is charged with felony assault with a weapon. Donahue made an initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday, where his bail was set at $150,000. He did not enter a plea. Court records say Donahue and others were leaving a Bozeman bar at 2 a.m. Monday when Donahue reportedly pulled his Glock 17 handgun and put it on or near the man’s neck. Bystanders were able to wrestle the gun away.

AP Colorado

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content