Not-guilty plea in rough arrest of elderly Colorado woman

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A former Loveland police officer has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges stemming from his arrest of an elderly woman with dementia. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that Austin Hopp entered the pleas Thursday. Then-Officer Hopp arrested 74-year-old Karen Garner after she left a store without paying for $13.88 worth of items in June 2020. Police body camera video shows that after she turned away from him, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground. A federal lawsuit that Garner filed, which has since been settled for $3 million, claimed he dislocated her shoulder by shoving her handcuffed left arm forward onto the hood of a patrol car. Hopp’s trial is set for April.