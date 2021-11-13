Skip to Content
Former youth corrections campus eyed for homeless center

By JENNIFER BROWN
The Colorado Sun

WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis has big plans for an empty campus east of Denver that has seven dormitories, 500 beds, a cafeteria, a gym and a football field. The Colorado Sun reports the state-owned facility used to house children and teens in the youth corrections and child welfare systems. Within a year or two, the former Ridge View Youth Services Center could house hundreds of people who are homeless across the state. Polis has tagged $45 million for the project in his budget request for next fiscal year. The campus could house up to 350 people per year.

