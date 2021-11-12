Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
Published 5:30 PM

Lawyer for man shot by officers raises mental illness issue

KRDO

By KEN RITTER
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney has raised questions in court about the mental health of his 29-year-old client, who was shot and wounded by law enforcement officers in a confrontation at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Erik Keith Legried remained jailed Friday after a judge set bail at $100,000 with strict electronic monitoring if he’s released. Legried is due again in court Tuesday on charges including battery with a deadly weapon against a first responder and resisting arrest. A prosecutor told a judge that four law enforcement officers were involved in Legried’s shooting and arrest shortly after dawn Thursday near the Red Rock Canyon visitor center.

AP Colorado

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content