Colorado governor says boosters for adults can stem virus

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who sidestepped federal guidelines this week by allowing all adults age 18 and older to get COVID-19 booster vaccines, is insisting that boosters are key to stemming an ongoing spike in cases. The governor also suggested on Friday that his efforts to convince the unvaccinated to get shots have reached their limit. Polis insisted Colorado has enough vaccines for everyone needing a booster shot. The Democratic governor defied federal guidance on booster shots this week by declaring all of Colorado at high risk of infection, significantly expanding the number of residents eligible.