Officials: Colorado could see record COVID hospitalizations

DENVER (AP) — Colorado plans to expand hospital capacity and staffing amid a COVID-19 hospitalization surge that could surpass a record high for the state set in 2020. Colorado Politics reports Gov. Jared Polis told a pandemic task force Wednesday that Colorado is consulting with local governments on vaccination requirements for certain indoor events in hard-hit communities. Colorado’s hospital and intensive care capacity is being tested by the latest case surge, with roughly 1,426 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says if the trajectory holds, the state could hit 2,258 coronavirus hospitalizations by January, well above the peak of 1,841 set in December 2020.