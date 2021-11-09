Colorado addresses hospital staffing crisis, COVID boosters

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has reactivated crisis guidelines for staffing at healthcare systems as COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections continue to rise. The Denver Post reports more than a third of hospitals reporting to the state said they expected a shortage of intensive care beds in the next week, and nearly two in five said they would be short-staffed. Crisis standards allow hospitals to maximize the care they can provide in their communities with the staff they have available. Meanwhile, a state health official said all adults are eligible for a booster shot because they live or work in a high-risk area.