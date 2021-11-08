Authorities investigate apartment fire where 1 found dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fire at an apartment building in Colorado Springs where one person was found dead Sunday night. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says the fire was contained to one apartment in the building. A department spokesperson says the person who died was found outside the building, beneath a window. Another person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The fire department said it would be working with police to investigate the fire.