The MLS postseason comes into focus after Decision Day
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
Major League Soccer’s Decision Day solidified the playoffs and the Golden Boot race. It also marked the end of a legendary career for the league’s most prolific scorer. Chris Wondolowski announced his retirement Sunday, shortly after the San Jose Earthquakes wrapped up the regular season with a 1-1 draw with Dallas. The New England Revolution had already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while Colorado hopped to the top of the West’s standings.