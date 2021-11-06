Skip to Content
Columbus scores three in 3rd period to beat Colorado 4-2

By NICOLE KRAFT
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to three games on Saturday night, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 with a three-goal third period. Cole Sillinger, Gabriel Carlsson, Alexandre Texier and Oliver Bjorkstrand all scored for Columbus, which got its second straight come-from-behind win. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots and added an assist for his fifth win this year. Andre Burakovsky scored twice for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper had 38 saves.

