Denver police hope therapy dog will break down barriers

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Police Department is hoping its first therapy dog will help it break down barriers and start conversations with people in high crime areas and those wary of the police. The 19-month-old Black English Labrador named Shelby was sworn onto the force Thursday. Shelby will work with the community resource officer for the downtown area as she visits schools and attends meetings and community events. She will also be used in areas identified as hot spots for violent crime. About 300 law enforcement agencies around the United States have acquired therapy dogs for a range of duties, including community outreach.