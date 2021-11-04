Colorado woman accused of killing stepson pleads not guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and a dozen other charges. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Letecia Stauch entered her plea Thursday in the death of Gannon Stauch, whose body was found in the Florida Panhandle in March 2020. Investigators believe Stauch killed Gannon at the family’s home on Jan. 27, 2020. He had been shot in the head and stabbed in the chest and back. Stauch is scheduled to go to trial in March.