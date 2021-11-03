COVID-19 hospitalizations spike in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest peak since last December, according to state data. As of Wednesday, the state had nearly 1,254 hospitalizations. Colorado’s health department reports that 80% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis issued two executive orders on Sunday in response to the state’s hospitalization increase. One order calls for additional National Guard resources and another directs hospitals and emergency departments to transfer or stop admitting new patients. State data indicates that 30% of hospital facilities are anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week.