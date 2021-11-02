Footage released of officer accused of using chokehold

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Police in suburban Denver on Tuesday released body camera footage involving an officer accused of putting a woman suspected of shoplifting in a chokehold. A judge ordered the footage in the case of Sheridan Officer Shawn Ralph to be made public last month in response to a request from Colorado media outlets. A court document says Ralph is accused of using the chokehold in September after the handcuffed woman spit in his eye as she was apparently aiming at a store worker. Ralph told police he was trying to stop the woman from spitting but his hand slipped.