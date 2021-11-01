Officers, paramedics charged in McClain’s death in court

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Three police officers and two paramedics indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Colorado have made their first appearances in court since being charged. Officers Randy Roedema, Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt and fire department paramedic Jeremy Cooper and fire Lt. Peter Cichuniec each took turns standing briefly before a judge Monday. Each waived a reading of the charges and penalties they face and none were asked to speak. McClain’s mother watched from the gallery with her lawyers. McClain was a 23-year-old Black man who died after being put into a chokehold and injected by a powerful sedative.