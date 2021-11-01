Denver judge amends ballot measure days before election

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — A Denver ballot initiative that would have allowed residents to sue the city for a slow response to homeless encampment clean-ups has been amended in a court ruling just days before the November elections. The proposed measure originally allowed citizens to sue the city if officials didn’t clean up homeless encampments within 72 hours of a complaint. The Denver City Council opposed the initiative saying it “directly contradicts” a federal judge’s ruling that the city must give a 7-day notice before sweeping most homeless encampments. The measure was amended after a judge ruled Sunday that the time limit was unlawful and should be removed.