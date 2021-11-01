Coroner: Colorado hiker likely died of hypothermia

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Boulder County coroner’s office says a hiker whose body was found in the mountains of northern Colorado likely died of hypothermia or being exposed to the elements. The Daily Camera reports 27-year-old Joshua Hall, of Arvada, went missing in February and was found dead in July near the Diamond Lake Trail west of Boulder. Hall’s autopsy says the area where he was hiking had “extremely cold and snowy weather conditions” at the time. He was reported overdue from his hike Feb. 3, and his dog was found wandering the Peak to Peak Highway south of Ward on Feb. 11.