Rapids beat Dynamo 1-0 to move into 3-way tie for West lead

HOUSTON (AP) — Dominique Badji scored in the 58th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamos 1-0 on Sunday to tie Sporting Kansas City and Seattle for the Western Conference lead. Badji accepted a pass just inside the box and turned to left foot it low into the far corner, helping the Rapids improve to 16-7-10. Will Yarbrough made six saves for his 13th shutout of the season. Houston (6-15-12) has lost four straight to Colorado.