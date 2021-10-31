El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says 1 dead in Gleneagle

GLENEAGLE, Colo. (AP) — Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office said at least one person is dead after a 911 call for help at a home in the Gleneagle area. Deputies said there could be more victims. Deputies were called to the scene shortly after 10:00 a.m. Saturday. When law enforcement officers got to the property, they say they found a person dead. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office did not release the identity or age of the victim, or say how that person died. They also did not say whether anyone was arrested in connection to the death.