Broncos counting on Jeudy’s return to snap them out of funk

The Denver Broncos are counting on the return of second-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to help them break out of a four-game funk that has them teetering on irrelevance again. Jeudy is slated to return to the lineup Sunday when the Broncos host the Washington Football Team. Washington is also looking to break a losing streak. Jeudy was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2020 and he got off to a good start in the opener against the Giants with six catches for 72 yards. But he sustained a high right ankle sprain that sidelined him for six games.