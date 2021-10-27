Revolution beat Rapids to break MLS points record with 73

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tajon Buchanan scored his eighth goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Wednesday night to break the MLS record for points in a season with 73. New England (22-4-7), the Supporters’ Shield winner, broke the mark of 72 for a 34-match season set by Los Angeles FC in 2019 . The Revolution have one game left in the regular season, at home game against Inter Miami remaining Nov. 7. New England coach Bruce Arena tied Sigi Schmid’s MLS record with his 240th regular-season victory. Colorado (15-7-10) clinched a playoff berth Saturday.