Judge: Parents can’t exempt kids from school mask-wearing

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has issued a restraining order against a mask exemption for students and staff in a suburban Denver school district, finding the rule violates the rights of students with disabilities who are vulnerable to COVID-19. The Denver Post reports that U.S. District Judge John L. Kane on Tuesday called a Douglas County Board of Health order that allowed parents to opt their children out of wearing a mask at school a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which guarantees equal access to education for all. The county school district filed a federal lawsuit challenging the order on behalf of nine students with disabilities. It argued that a lack of universal masking placed those students at high risk of severe disease.