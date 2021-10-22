Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado day care owner convicted of misdemeanor child abuse and other crimes for keeping 26 children hidden in a basement has been sentenced to six years in prison. Police went to Carla Faith’s day care after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed. They found a false wall which concealed the stairway to the basement. Many parents and relatives told the judge Thursday that the children have suffered trauma since being at the day care, citing sleep and anxiety issues. Faith’s lawyer said he had a significant issue with saying “no” and made some “incredibly poor decisions.”