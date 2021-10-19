Fire burns large apartment complex near downtown Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters say a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in Boulder early Tuesday morning. Boulder Fire-Rescue says two residents suffered minor injuries in the fire but did not have to go to the hospital. The fire affected 83 units in the complex near downtown. It was considered under control by 5:40 a.m. A resident who lives across the street says he saw the fire spread into three buildings within 10 minutes. He said he saw firefighters help get a couple of people off their balconies.