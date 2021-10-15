Police: Colorado postal worker shot, killed by ex-girlfriend

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Police have arrested an ex-girlfriend of a postal worker who was shot and killed while delivering mail in northern Colorado. Devan Schreiner of Fort Collins was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Jason Schaefer, 33, and is being held at the Boulder County Jail. The Boulder Daily Camera reports the two were involved in an ongoing child custody dispute. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Longmont, about 30 miles north of Denver. Longmont Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur says it appears to be an isolated incident and an act of domestic violence.