Postal worker shot, killed in northern Colorado neighborhood

AP Colorado

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a postal worker in Longmont Wednesday afternoon.

According to our Denver affiliate, the USPS worker was shot in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes near Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive.

Witnesses say the victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The male suspect was seen fleeing the area wearing dark clothing, a hoodie, and a blue mask.

A shelter in place order was issued for the neighborhood but has since been lifted. Police did tell 9News their investigation is still very active, and people should expect a heavy police presence for hours.

Several schools in the area also were placed on secure status but have since returned to normal operations.

Anyone who has information or video that may help the investigation is asked to call Longmont Police Services at 303-651-8501.

The identity of the victim has not been released.